Gbenga Daniel, Agbaje, Three Others Withdraw From PDP Chairmanship Race

Former Lagos State governorship candidate, Mr Jimi Agbaje has shelved his ambition to be the next chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Agbaje said this in a statement on Saturday, few hours after the commencement of the PDP convention in Abuja.

He said the inability of the South-West PDP to pick a consensus candidate has affected the chances of the region to produce the next chairman. He added that he is willing to cooperate with anyone who emerged as the chairman of the party.

Also, three other aspirant, former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, Olusegun Aderemi, Rasheed Ladoja, Taheed Adedoja has withdrawn from the PDP chairmanship race.

The decision of these south-west aspirants to step down from the race is coming after Chief Bode George made a similar move on Friday night.

