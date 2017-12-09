PDP Convention: S/West Adopts Tunde Adeniran Consensus Chairmanship Candidate

Following the withdrawal of some aspirants from the Southwest Zone in the race for the seat of the National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the zone have jointly adopted Professor Tunde Adeniran as their consensus candidate.

The aspirants according to a statement signed by Senator Rasheed Ladoja on Saturday said this decision was based on consultations with stakeholders from various zones.

“We gathered that from all zones, the stakeholders who preferred to back the South West Zone for the position suggested that we should prune down the number, if possible, to one person.

“The Northern stakeholders went to the extent of stating clearly in a communique, after their meeting, their preference for a South West Candidate,” the statement read in part.

To reciprocate these gestures, the aspirants according to Senator Ladoja after a meeting Wednesday came up with the sole aim of choosing a consensus candidate.

“We all agreed that the chances of one person winning are better than those of seven people who are likely to divide the votes coming to the zone. Accordingly I am of the opinion that Professor Tunde Adeniran should become our consensus candidate for the south west zone,” he said.

He therefore appealed to all supporters of the South West Zone to support the candidature of Professor Tunde Adeniran to clinch the position of the National Chairman of the PDP.

Following the earlier withdrawal of Bode George in protest, others including Gbenga Daniel, Jimi Agbaje, Rashidi Ladoja, Taoheed Adedoja, Aderemi Olusegun shelved their ambition to become the national leader of the party in order to choose a single candidate as the consensus candidate.