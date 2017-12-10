8 Things You May Not Know About Uche Secondus

A former acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Uche Secondus, has emerged as the party’s National Chairman, ending its long and troubled quest to elect leaders after it suffered defeat in the 2015 Presidential election.

Mr Secondus defeated a former Minister of Education, Professor Tunde Adeniran, and Founder of Daar Communications, Raymond Dokpesi, in a controversial election at its national convention which commenced on Saturday at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

While the party has now elected 21 other officials that will lead it in the quest to wrest power back from the All Progressives Congress (APC), here are some facts you may not know about its new national chairman.

Read Also: Uche Secondus Elected As PDP National Chairman

1 Mr Secondus was born on March 22, 1955.

2 He completed his elementary and secondary education in Rivers State after which he attended the London Chambers of Commerce Institute where he obtained a certificate in Commerce.

3 He went into politics during the Second Republic in 1978 and has been a member of the PDP since 1999.

4 In 2007, he was the South-South Coordinator for the PDP National Campaign Council that organized the campaigns for the party during that year’s general elections.

5 In 2008, he became the National Organizing Secretary for the party, holding office until 2012.

6 Also in 2013, he was elected as the Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party and also briefly served as acting National Chairman of the party between 2015 and 2016 after the resignation of Adamu Mu’azu.

7 Secondus was the second chairman of the Rivers State PDP.

8 He was one of the only two candidates from the south-south region in the race for the National chairmanship seat in the just December 2017 convention.