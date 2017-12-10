Abducted Plateau PDP Chairman Regains Freedom

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, Mr Damishi Sango, and four others, who were abducted on Thursday have regained their freedom.

According to the Publicity Secretary of the PDP in the state, Mr John Akans, they regained their freedom on Sunday evening and are currently in a private residence in Abuja.

Sango, a former minister of sports, was abducted along with his son, a chieftain of the PDP Mr Emmanuel Mangnin, the driver and one other person in Jere while they were on their way to Abuja from Jos for the PDP’s National Convention.

Their abductors abandoned their vehicle by the roadside where it was discovered.

After their abduction, the Public Relations Officer of the Plateau State Police Command, Mr Tyopev Mathias, said the police were on the trail of the abductors and that they would soon be set free.

