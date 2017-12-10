Dortmund Sack Bosz, Stoeger Takes Over As Head Coach

Updated December 10, 2017
Dortmund’s Dutch head coach Peter Bosz. Photo: Ina Fassbender / dpa / AFP

Borussia Dortmund sacked Peter Bosz as head coach on Sunday and replaced him with Austrian Peter Stoeger, who was only fired by Bundesliga bottom side Cologne last weekend.

Dutchman Bosz, 54, was fired after just 167 days in charge as Dortmund’s 2-1 defeat at home to Werder Bremen on Saturday left them winless in their last eight league games.

Dortmund have given Stoeger, 51, a contract at until the end of the season a week after being released by Cologne.

