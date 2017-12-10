Erdogan Calls Israel ‘Terrorist State’ And ‘Killer Of Children’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described Israel as a “terrorist state” Sunday and vowed to use “all means to fight” against the US recognition of Jerusalem as the country’s capital.

“Palestine is an innocent victim… As for Israel, it is a terrorist state, yes, terrorist!” Erdogan said in a speech in the central city of Sivas. “We will not abandon Jerusalem to the mercy of a state that kills children.”

