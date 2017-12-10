Leading English Premier League Scorers
Leading scorers in the English Premier League after this weekend’s matches:
13 goals: Salah (Liverpool)
12 goals: Kane (Tottenham)
10 goals: Sterling (Man City)
9 goals: Aguero (Man City), Morata (Chelsea)
8 goals: Gabriel Jesus (Man City), Lacazette (Arsenal), Lukaku (Man Utd), Rooney (Everton)
7 goals: Vardy (Leicester)
6 goals: Martial (Man Utd), Sane (Man City)
5 goals: Austin (Southampton), De Bruyne (Man City), Doucoure (Watford), Hazard (Chelsea), Murray (Brighton), Niasse (Everton), Richarlison (Watford), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)
