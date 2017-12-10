Leading English Premier League Scorers

Leading scorers in the English Premier League after this weekend’s matches:

13 goals: Salah (Liverpool)

12 goals: Kane (Tottenham)

10 goals: Sterling (Man City)

9 goals: Aguero (Man City), Morata (Chelsea)

8 goals: Gabriel Jesus (Man City), Lacazette (Arsenal), Lukaku (Man Utd), Rooney (Everton)

7 goals: Vardy (Leicester)

6 goals: Martial (Man Utd), Sane (Man City)

5 goals: Austin (Southampton), De Bruyne (Man City), Doucoure (Watford), Hazard (Chelsea), Murray (Brighton), Niasse (Everton), Richarlison (Watford), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

AFP