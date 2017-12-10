Napoli Miss Out On Top Spot With Fiorentina Draw

Napoli missed out on the chance to reclaim top spot in Serie A after drawing 0-0 with Fiorentina on Sunday.

Napoli stayed second on 39 points, one behind unbeaten leaders Inter Milan, who drew 0-0 at arch-rivals Juventus on Saturday night, after a below-par performance that did not live up to their reputation as Serie A’s most attractive side.

Maurizio Sarri’s side surrendered first place to Inter after losing at home to Juve last time out, and Sunday’s was another uninspiring home display.

Fiorentina had the best of a tight first half, and while Napoli woke up after the break, with Piotr Zielinski going closest when his shot was pushed onto the post by Fiorentina stopper Marco Sportiello in the 54th minute, the away side were well worth a point.

Napoli’s result meant all the top four had goalless draws over the weekend. Inter and Juve played to a 0-0 result on Saturday and earlier on Sunday fourth-placed Roma was frustrated at Chievo, whose goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino made several magnificent saves to deny the dominant away side.

Roma stay five points behind Inter, and can be caught by local rivals Lazio, who host Torino in Rome on Monday.

Rock-bottom Benevento returned to losing ways after picking up their first point of the season in last-week’s dramatic last-gasp draw with AC Milan. On Sunday, Benevento lost 2-0 at Udinese whose goals came from Antonin Barak and Kevin Lasagna.

Hellas Verona stayed second-bottom on ten points after throwing away a two-goal lead to draw at SPAL, who snatched a points thanks to an Alberto Paloschi strike four minutes before the end and Mirco Antenucci last ditch penalty.

Fourth-from-bottom Sassuolo will have the chance to pull away from the drop zone when they host fellow strugglers Crotone later.

AC Milan have the chance to bounce back from last week’s humiliating draw with Benevento when they host Bologna later on Sunday

