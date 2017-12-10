Numan Attack Victims Return Home

Residents of Numan Local Government Area in Adamawa State, have started returning to their homes after they fled for their lives following fresh clashes in the community.

Their gradual return comes as one of the lawmakers representing them in the state House of Assembly, provided the community with relief materials to help them start life all over again.

Tension is said to have risen in the area as the community witnessed two attacks in less than two weeks.

In the recent attack, at least two people were said to have died following the clashes between farmers and herdsmen on Monday.

The chairman of neighbouring Numan Local government Area who confirmed the attack explained that the attackers set some homes ablaze.

Meanwhile, in the previous week, at least four police officers were killed while trying to repel an attack by armed and suspected herdsmen in Bolong village of Numan LGA.

The Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo last week visited the community to commiserate with the victims as well as to begin the process of finding lasting solutions to such life-threatening clashes.