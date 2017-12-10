Reactions Trail ‘Unity List’ At PDP National Convention

One of the most memorable days in the life of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – the December 9 National Convention – has finally come and gone with Mr Uche Secondus emerging as winner of the election.

The long awaited election was however not rid of controversy as the distribution of a ‘Unity List’ to the delegates at the Eagles Square, Abuja where the convention took place, sparked various reactions among contestants as well as observers even across social media.

While one of the main contestants, Professor Tunde Adeniran rejected the process on hearing of the list and walked out ahead of the announcement of results, another contestant, Mr Raymond Dokpesi, expressed his disappointment at what he described as a “marred process”.

Dokpesi who spoke at length to reporters on ground, however, noted that he was not angered by the situation, but just wanted the press, as well as observers, to see that the process was not free and fair as claimed.

He has, however, congratulated the new National Chairman, emphasising his support for the party.

Meanwhile, social media users have not failed to air their views. See some mixed reactions compiled below.

