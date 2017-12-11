Anambra Youths Protest In Support Of SARS

A group of youths in Anambra State are currently protesting in support of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The youths on Monday took the protest to the Headquarters of SARS in Awkuzu kicking against plans and calls to end or scrap SARS.

The protesters claim that SARS contributes immensely to the security and peace in Anambra State and should not be scrapped and scrapping SARS is unthinkable and an invitation to anarchy and crimes in the state, which hitherto had been dealt with.

Elders from the 21 Local Government Areas of Anambra State were reported to have joined the youths.

Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Administration, Chris Owolabi, while addressing the protesting youths assured of communication their demands to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris.