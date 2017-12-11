Boko Haram Has No Religious Undertone – Army

The Nigeria Army Directorate of Islamic Affairs, Major General Mohammed Mohammed has said that terrorism carried out by Boko Haram members has no religious backing.

Mohammed stated this on Monday at One Division, Bukavu Barracks in Kano State during its yearly conference.

He said, “The program is in respect to national security and coming up with narratives now tell the public that the insinuation from the Boko Haram or other criminal elements that has religious undertones is not a representation of the religion to address such misinformation.

“The theme for this national week is promoting national security through constructive dialogue, religious leaders have a greater role in bringing stability in the country, so we hope and pray that God will help us for peaceful coexistence to come back to this country.”

Although the lecture was targeted towards religious tolerance and enhancing peaceful coexistence, the conference was to also address issues bordering on security.

The event brought together religious leaders from different faiths, top military officers, and soldiers, as well as traditional leaders.

On his part, a senior Islamic scholar, Mr Abubakar Abdullahi said promoting peace and a land where everybody is safe can only be through justice and appreciation of diversity.

“As far as Islam is concerned there is wisdom in of god in our diversity, the Quran has told us very clearly that Allah says all you mankind not only Moslems have been created man and woman nation and tribe to enhance one another not fight one another, our diversity should be a source of strength,” he said.