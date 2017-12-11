Buhari Departs Kano For ‘One Planet Summit’ In Paris

President has on Monday departed Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano for Paris to participate alongside 50 world leaders in the One Planet Summit.

His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina in a statement on Sunday said the summit, themed “Climate Change Financing,” is jointly organised by the United Nations, the World Bank Group, and the French Government in partnership with non-governmental organisations concerned about reversing the negative effects of climate change such as Bloomberg Philanthropies.

The summit is set to hold at the eco-friendly La Seine Musicale, situated on the picturesque Seguin Island in western Paris.

The Personal Assistant to President Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad on Monday, using his verified Twitter handle shared video of the president leaving Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano for Paris.

President Buhari and other world leaders and participants at the summit will make presentations under four sub-themes namely: Scaling-up Finance for Climate Action; Greening Finance for Sustainable Business; Accelerating Local and Regional Climate Action; and Strengthening Policies for Ecological and Inclusive Transition.