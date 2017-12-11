Fire Destroys Part Of Main Bamako Market

A huge fire ripped through part of the main market in the Malian capital, Bamako, on Monday morning causing widespread damage, local officials said.

No one was killed or injured in the blaze that started at around 0400 GMT (0400 local time) and destroyed shops and stalls.

Authorities have yet to determine the fire’s cause but potential criminal involvement is being considered because three separate fires appear to have started at the same time.

“The bizarre thing is that there were three simultaneous outbreaks of fire,” a security officer at the market, who requested anonymity, told AFP.

“Three fires at the same time, it’s probably on purpose, even if we must wait until the end of the investigation,” he said.

A member of the Malian Association of Retail Merchants estimated that the blaze caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

“Three fires at the same time, that deserves reflexion,” said Adama Sangare, mayor of the Bamako district, who pledged an investigation into the blaze.

There have been major fires at the central market of Bamako before, including in 1993, when it almost completely burned down.

A few months ago, the government launched a major modernisation project, including private companies, that was expected to renovate and extend the market.

