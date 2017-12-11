Jordan Parliament To Review Peace Treaty With Israel

Lawmakers in Jordan have tasked a parliamentary committee to review all agreements with Israel, including a 1994 peace treaty, following the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Jordan, which is the custodian of Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem, accused US President Donald Trump of violating international law with the decision last week.

Meeting late on Sunday, Jordanian lawmakers voted unanimously to authorise the judicial affairs committee to “review all agreements with the Zionist state including Wadi Araba,” official news agency Petra reported.

When it was signed in 1994, the Wadi Araba treaty made Jordan one of only two Arab countries to have reached a peace agreement with Israel, along with Egypt in 1979.

Under Jordan’s constitutional monarchy, only King Abdullah II would have the power to eventually rescind the peace deal with Israel.

AFP