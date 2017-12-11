Judge Clears Way For Transgender Recruits In US Military

Updated December 11, 2017
This file photo taken on July 26, 2017 shows protesters shout slogans against US President Donald Trump during a demonstration in front of the US Army career center in Times Square, New York. Jewel SAMAD / AFP

A US federal judge on Monday denied a request from the Trump administration to delay allowing transgender recruits to join the military, clearing the way for them to enlist from January 1.

The move will be seen as a blow to President Donald Trump, who in July sent out three tweets saying that transgender troops could not serve “in any capacity” in the military.

Those tweets, later followed by a formal White House memorandum, set off a roar of protest — with several service members and rights groups quick to sue.

Last week, the Justice Department asked a federal court to delay the January 1 deadline while the legal battle plays out, but it denied the motion.

“The court will not stay its preliminary injunction pending defendants’ appeal,” US District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly wrote.

Under a new policy originally announced last year by the Obama administration, the Pentagon was first supposed to start accepting transgender recruits on July 1 this year, but Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis pushed that back by six months.

