 Recognising Jerusalem Israel’s Capital Makes Peace Possible – Prime Minister

Updated December 11, 2017
A picture taken from the Mount of Olives shows the Old City of Jerusalem with the Dome of the Rock mosque in the centre. Photo: AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that recognising Jerusalem as his country’s capital “makes peace possible”, after widespread international criticism of the US decision to do so.

Netanyahu said the move by US President Donald Trump “doesn’t obviate peace, it makes peace possible because recognising reality is the substance of peace, it’s the foundation of peace,” as he arrived for talks with EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

