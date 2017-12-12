Boxing: Former Heavyweight Champion Fury Cleared To Fight Again

Britain’s former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury is free to resume his boxing career after a compromise on his positive test for a banned steroid was found with UK Anti-Doping, it was announced on Tuesday.

“In recognition of the respective counter-arguments and the risks inherent in the dispute resolution process, each side has accepted a compromise of its position,” a statement released by UKAD read.

UKAD back-dated Fury’s two-year ban to December 13, 2015.

The 29-year-old has not fought since his shock defeat of Wladimir Klitschko to win the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles in November 2015.

Fury tweeted: “Guess who’s back? #returnofthemac”.