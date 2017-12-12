Boxing: Former Heavyweight Champion Fury Cleared To Fight Again

Channels Television  
Updated December 12, 2017

Britain’s former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury is free to resume his boxing career after a compromise on his positive test for a banned steroid was found with UK Anti-Doping, it was announced on Tuesday.

“In recognition of the respective counter-arguments and the risks inherent in the dispute resolution process, each side has accepted a compromise of its position,” a statement released by UKAD read.

UKAD back-dated Fury’s two-year ban to December 13, 2015.

The 29-year-old has not fought since his shock defeat of Wladimir Klitschko to win the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles in November 2015.

Fury tweeted: “Guess who’s back? #returnofthemac”.


More on Sports

IOC Bans Six Russian Female Ice Hockey Players For Life

Guardiola Defends City Celebrations After Derby Win

Pistorius Injured In Prison Fight

Celtic Are Still Sharp, Says Dembele

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV