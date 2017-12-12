DPR Seals Five Filling Stations In Imo

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) In Imo state during a monitoring exercise have sealed five filling stations.

The filling stations were sealed on Tuesday for selling against the directive of the Federal Government of N145 per liter of fuel.

The team led by the Acting Zonal Manager operations Ernest Chukwu says apart from selling above the normal price of N145 per litre, some other filling stations have been sealed due to hoarding and under dispensing of Premium Motor Spirit otherwise known as PMS.

The acting Zonal manager said the agency will continue to enforce the directive of the Federal Government of ensuring that fuel products are made available to the public at N145 per little and ensure that consumers get satisfaction for services paid for.