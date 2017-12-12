El-Rufai Signs 2018 Budget Into Law

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state on Monday, signed the 2018 budget of N216.55 billion into law, with a promise to complete all ongoing projects and initiating new ones.

The document tagged: “Budget of Consolidation” is made up of N85.44 billion in recurrent expenditure and N131.1billion in capital expenditure.

While signing the Appropriation Bill into law at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House, Kaduna, the governor said the largest chunk of N51.4bn of the budget will be spent on the social sector, comprising education, health and social development, in line with the restoration programme of his administration.

According to him, the appropriation is consistent with his administration’s restoration agenda to spend more on the people than on running the government.

He said the government must shed weight by cutting down unnecessary expenses and blocking financial leakages in order to effectively implement the budget.

“Exactly two months ago, I had the privilege to present the 2018 draft estimates of revenues and expenditure to the honourable members of the Kaduna State House of Assembly. Our hardworking legislators have subjected the estimates to their rigorous scrutiny, and have passed the 2018 Budget.

“The 2018 Budget size is N216.55bn, of which N131.1bn is Capital Expenditure. This is 60.54% of the budget, and is consistent with our agenda to spend more on the people than on running the government. But the Recurrent Expenditure is also substantial, at N85.44bn, reflecting our commitment to discharge our obligations to current personnel in the public service and the new staff that are being recruited by many of our agencies

“We have deliberately tagged the 2018 Budget as the Budget of Consolidation. It is the last full annual budget before the 2019 elections, and it is designed to complete the many projects we have commenced in the service of our people. As I stated during the budget presentation, we have published a record number of tenders as we try to achieve the goals outlined in our manifesto.

“These tenders have led to the commencement of many projects across the state. For instance, as at mid-2017, there were 443km of township roads and 16 intercity roads with a distance of 414.8km at various stages of completion.

“In addition, 17 rural feeder roads with distance of 172 km are being constructed. There are many schools being rebuilt, hospitals being upgraded and equipped, water works being refitted, rehabilitation centres being fixed. We are very proud to have initiated these projects in the interest of our people. And we have been clearheaded enough to take on inherited projects that we consider feasible and viable! Some of these have been completed, but others are at various stages of completion.

“In 2018, this government will spend N51.4bn on the Social Sector, comprising Education, Health and Social Development. This is the largest chunk of the budget, and the emphasis we place here should not surprise anyone.

“The Restoration Programme, the document on which we campaigned, is premised on expanding our people’s access to Education and Health, and improving outcomes for them. These are the primary sectors for building human capital”.

The governor had earlier on October 12, presented the budget to the State House of Assembly for approval.

With the signing of the appropriation bill into law, today, Governor El-Rufai said the next financial year will start from January 1st, 2018, thereby making Kaduna the first among the 36 states of the Federation to pass the 2018 budget into law.