FIFA Sanction: Pinick Vows To Punish Culprit Behind NFF ‘Error’

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has ordered that an internal inquiry be instituted immediately over the “error” that led to its sanctioning by the world football body, FIFA.

Mr PInick said this in a statement by the NFF on Tuesday, while admitting the mistake on the part of the body (NFF), and accepting the position of FIFA on the matter.

“We accept the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee to fine the NFF and award the match to Algeria.

“However, this is a grave error, and somebody must be punished. We apologize to Nigerians for this and assure that this will not in any way derail or even distract us in our well – laid plan to ensure that the Super Eagles have a great outing in Russia.

“At the same time, I want to assure that persons responsible for this slip would not be given just a slap on the wrist.”

While lamenting over the development, the NFF boss, however, noted that the organisation will be undergoing internal reforms to prevent the recurrence of such.

“We are actually looking at a re-organisation of the Technical Department. The Technical Committee will henceforth play serious superintending role on all details, no matter how minute, in technical matters.

“It is important that all committees and departments at the NFF should move at the same pace as the Executive Committee,” Pinnick stated.

FIFA on Tuesday, fined the NFF 6,000 Swiss Francs (approximately N2,175,660.00) for fielding an ineligible player in the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying match between Algeria and Nigeria on November 10, 2017.

The decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee which sat on the matter read, inter alia: “The Nigeria Football Federation is liable for having breached art.55 par.1 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code and art. 8 of the 2018 Regulations of the FIFA World Cup Russia.

“The match played within the frame of the preliminary competition of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia between Algeria and Nigeria on 10 November 2017 is declared to be lost by forfeit by Nigeria (3-0),” FIFA said.