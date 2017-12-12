Kim Jong-un To Manufacture More Diverse Weapons

Updated December 12, 2017

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Monday the country should develop and manufacture more diverse weapons to “completely overpower the enemy” at a rare munitions conference in Pyongyang.

The North’s state-run television KRT on Tuesday showed a video of Kim along with contributors to the test launch of the latest Hwasong-15 missile attending the 8th Conference of Munitions Industry at the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang.

KRT said Kim addressed the conference to laud the North’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch.

North Korea last month test-launched what it called its most advanced ICBM in defiance of international sanctions and condemnation as it presses on with its mission to create a nuclear-tipped missile that can hit the United States.

