Maradona Unveils Statue Of Himself In India

Legendary former Argentina soccer player Diego Maradona unveiled a statue of himself in the Indian city of Kolkata on Monday.

Hundreds of fans came to see Maradona as the 57-year-old used a remote control to unveil a statue portraying his 1986 World Cup winning moment.

During the event, he also handed out checks to cancer patients and unveiled a new air-conditioned ambulance, according to local media reports.

Maradona arrived in the city on Sunday (December 10) and is on a three-day visit to India.

He is also expected to take part in a charity soccer match involving Indian cricket team captain, Sourav Ganguly.

