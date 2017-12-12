TWP2: Osinbajo, Mo Abudu Stun At Arabian Themed Premiere

Updated December 12, 2017

The Sequel to 2016 hit movie, The Wedding Party, premiered in Lagos at the weekend with stars gracing the red carpet in their Arabian themed attires.

The premiere of the movie – The Wedding Party (2) – Destination Dubai, attracted Tv, film and music stars, as well as socialites, many of whom tried to outdo one another with their outfits.

The new film sees Nonso and Deardre’s affection blossom into a full-fledged relationship which suddenly becomes an unplanned engagement.

All families involved are again caught up in a wedding planning frenzy, even as inter-racial tensions rise.

Present at the premiere were stars of the movie, Banky W, Adesuwa Etomi, Sola Sobowale among other new faces in the new installment including Patience Ozokwor.

Others included Richard Mofe Damijo, Omotola, Executive Producer of the Movie, Mo Abudu and wife of Nigeria’s Vice President, Oludolapo Osinbajo.

The movie is set to hit cinemas nationwide from December 15, 2017.

See photos below.


