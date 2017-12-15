PHOTOS: 240 Boko Haram ‘Relatives’ In Army Custody

Troops of the Nigerian Army have extricated 240 persons who claimed to be family members of Boko Haram terrorists.

A statement from the Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole said they were freed during the ongoing intensified offensive on the terrorists’ enclaves in the Islands around the Lake Chad region.

The statement, signed by the Deputy Director of Public Relations of the Command, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, and obtained by Channels Television on Friday revealed that the purported terrorists’ relatives comprise 67 women and 173 children.

Colonel Nwachukwu said arrangement was ongoing to hand them over to authorities of Internally Displaced Persons’ camp as soon as preliminary investigations were concluded.

He added that troops killed several members of the sect while 167 others were captured during the operation which commenced about two weeks ago, with coordinated air and artillery bombardments on Boko Haram enclaves while ground troops moved in to clear the areas.

See photos of the freed victims and items recovered from the terrorists below;