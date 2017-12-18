Buhari Extends Tenure Of Service Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the extension of the tenure of Nigeria’s service chiefs.

The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, confirmed, this in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja by his Public Relations Officer, Colonel Tukur Gusau.

Dan-Ali, a retired Brigadier General, said President Buhari gave the approval after he carefully reviewed the ongoing military operations in the country.

“The President’s action came after having carefully reviewed the ongoing military operations across the nation, and the efforts of the Chief of Defence Staff and the Service Chiefs in the counter-insurgency operations in the North East, coupled with the security situation of the Niger Delta region,” the statement read.

According to the minister, the extension is in pursuant to the powers conferred on the President in sections 218 (1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution.

More to follow…