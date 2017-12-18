Moses Out As Salah, Others Make ‘African Player Of The Year Award’ List

Sadio Mane of Senegal completed the list announced in Ghana for the highest annual Confederation of African Football (CAF) individual honour.

Liverpool sharpshooter Salah is the leading English Premier League scorer this season with 14 goals, having moved from Roma in the off-season.

He also scored crucial goals as Egypt reached the 2018 World Cup in Russia, which will be the first appearance by the Pharaohs at the global showpiece in 28 years.

Borussia Dortmund striker Aubameyang lies second in the Bundesliga scorers charts with 13 goals, two less than Poland and Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski.

Mane, a team-mate of Salah at Liverpool, was the pivotal figure as Senegal reached the World Cup for the first time since 2002.

African Player of the Year title-holder Riyad Mahrez of Algeria and Leicester City was not among the 30-star original shortlist for the award this year.

CAF awards shortlists

African Player of the Year

Mohamed Salah (EGY, Liverpool/ENG), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (GAB, Borussia Dortmund/GER), Sadio Mane (SEN, Liverpool/ENG)

Women’s Player of the Year

Asisat Oshoala (NGR, Dalian Quanjian/CHN), Chrestina Kgatlana (RSA, UWC Ladies), Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene (CMR, CSKA Moscow/RUS)

Youth Player of the Year

Krepin Diatta (SEN, Sarpsborg/NOR), Patson Daka (ZAM, Liefering/AUT), Salam Giddou (MLI, Guidars)

Coach of the Year

Gernot Rohr (NGR), Hector Cuper (EGY), L’Hussein Amoutta (Wydad Casablanca/MAR)

Club of the Year

Al Ahly (EGY), TP Mazembe (COD), Wydad (MAR)

National Team of the Year

Cameroon, Egypt, Nigeria

Women’s National Team of the Year

Ghana U-20, Nigeria U-20, South Africa

AFP