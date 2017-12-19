Buhari Mourns Wazirin Katagum

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday condoled with Audu Sule Katagum over the death of his father, Alhaji Sule Katagum, Wazirin Katagum.

A statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, revealed this.

According to the statement, the President described the death as sad, shocking and a great loss to the nation.

He expressed his sadness in a condolence letter addressed to the Head of the Sule Katagum family, in which he wrote: “I have known him and followed his illustrious career, which spanned the First and Second Republics.

“His leadership of the Federal Public Service Commission, which was the longest and most eventful, had been with great distinction and uncommon grace.”

Buhari also noted that as a public servant and traditional ruler Katagum led with ‘‘distinction, competence and exemplary integrity.”

“There is no doubt that Nigeria, especially the North and Katagum Emirate, have lost a great and irreplaceable Son. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” the President stated.

Katagum is said to have died on Sunday night after a protracted illness at the age of 96‎.