Enugu Revenue Board Seals Hotels, Commercial Institutions

The Enugu State Board of Internal Revenue has sealed off five hotels with more plans to shut down operations of commercial banks in the state for alleged non- remittance of tax totaling 6.6 billion naira.

According to the chairman of the state revenue board Mr Emeka Odoh, the action is coming after several warnings were issued to the organization to pay up the debt owed from 2006 – 2017.

He said the hotels and any institution sealed will remain so until all payment is made to enable the government carry out its developmental projects.