Ondo Govt Approves Law On Violence Against Children

Ondo State Government has approved the domestication of actions on violence against children in line with the Federal Government action plan.

The State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Honourable Omowumi Olatunji-Edet said this on Friday while briefing journalists on resolutions from the weekly State Executive Council meeting,

She said the council approved the launch of the Violence Against Children (VAC), logo and campaign, aimed at waging war against violence on children in accordance with the Federal Government action plan.

The Commissioner added that a Trust Fund would be established for the purpose of ensuring that the aggressive campaigns needed across the state are not hampered by any logistics.

She regretted that, cases of violence and abuse against children in the state have not been adequately reported due to fear of stigmatisation and family orientations but said such would soon be things of the past with the new policy direction of the State Government.

“It has been discovered that incidences of violence have not been adequately reported before now because of stigmatisation and family orientations. These are what VAC will address. It will protect families and children that are involved.

“We want to assure the children we are for them as government will now be up and doing in its efforts at getting the children off the streets, because it is an abuse for a child to hawk in the streets or do menial jobs to keep the family going, when he is supposed to be in the classroom.

“Government will embark on advocacy, sensitisation and will involve families to let the children understand their rights because the law is there and the implementation of the law is key to us”, she said.

The Commissioner said further that parents too would be involved in the fight believed there must be effective collaborations between the families and the school authorities for government to succeed in stamping out all forms of Violence Against Children in the state.

“Government cannot work in isolation. It’s plan can only thrive through these organs. We need them to keep us informed adequately for prompt action,” she said.