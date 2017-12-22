APC Accuses Stakeholders Of Hoarding Fuel

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has accused stakeholders in the petroleum industry of hoarding the product which has led to its scarcity in cities across the nation.

The ruling party in a tweet on Friday apologised to Nigerians for the inconvenience the situation may have caused, noting however, that there is no actual fuel scarcity, rather, some persons have hoarded the product for selfish reasons.

“There’s no ‘actual scarcity. Some stakeholders hoarding allocated products in order to cause artificial scarcity/panic buying, for their selfish interests.

“However, it’s unacceptable, even as relevant authorities are on the matter. Any inconvenience is regretted.”

This comes shortly after the Peoples Democratic Party on Friday challenged President Muhammadu Buhari, as the Minister of Petroleum Resources, to find a quick solution to the lingering fuel scarcity now ravaging all parts of the country.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party insisted that it is not enough for the President to sit in his comfort zone and put the blames of the fuel scarcity at the doorsteps of marketers, while Nigerians continue to suffer untold hardship.

The PDP, however, urged Nigerians not to despair but rekindle their hope in the future as the party is now re-positioned to regain power in 2019 and return the nation to the path of good governance, social stability and economic growth, for which it is generally known.

As the fuel scarcity enters its third week, with fuel queues getting longer even as the yuletide season draws near, Nigerians have their fingers crossed with hopes that the Federal Government can bring an end to the issue.