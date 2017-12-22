Gov Umahi Presents N208bn 2018 Budget Proposal To Ebonyi Assembly

The Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi has presented an estimated sum of N208bn for 2018 Budget to the Ebonyi State House of Assembly.

Governor Umahi told the lawmakers that the budget is titled ‘Budget of divine manifestation’ and has a proposed capital expenditure of N165bn, representing 69.4 percent of the budget proposal.

The sum of N43bn, representing 31 percent of the total budget was proposed as recurrent expenditure.

According to the Governor, the 2018 budget is expected to perform better than that of 2017. He reiterated his administration’s resolve to further and aggressively develop all sectors of the state.

Governor Umahi, who said that the 2017 budget was affected by economic and security challenges, explained that with the country’s exit from recession, the 2018 budget is expected to address the challenges faced.