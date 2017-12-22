IMF Projects 2.1% Growth For Nigeria In 2018

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says it expects Nigeria’s economic growth to continue to pick up in 2018 to 2.1 per cent, driven by the full year impact of more access to foreign exchange and higher oil production.

In its latest review of Africa’s largest economy, the Bretton Woods Institition acknowledged that the country’s overall growth is slowly picking up, but that the recovery remains a challenge.

The IMF added that low oil prices, security issues and absence of new policies still threaten the country’s economic recovery.

It, however, advised that moving toward a unified and market-based exchange rate as soon as possible while continuing to strengthen external buffers would be necessary to increase confidence and reduce potential risks from capital flow reversals.



