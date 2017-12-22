Okorocha Gives Imo Workers Extended Break For Christmas

Imo State Government has given workers in the state an extended break for the Christmas holidays.

The state governor, Mr Rochas Okorocha, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, directed the workers to vacate for the holidays on Friday, December 22, 2017 and resume on Monday, January 8, 2018.

According to the statement, those on essential duties are, however, exempted from the development.

The government also noted that workers salaries have been paid so as to enable them enjoy the yuletide season to the fullest.