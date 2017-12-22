Senator Warns Dealers Against Playing Politics With Fuel

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Customs, Excise & Tariff, Senator Hope Uzodimma has cautioned fuel dealers and farm tank owners in the country to stop playing politics with the distribution of petroleum products which has led to the scarcity of fuel during the Yuletide.

In a statement in Abuja on Friday, Uzodimma who is also the Chairman of the Southern Senators Forum (SSF) said that from statistics available to his committee, “there is enough quantity of petroleum products imported into the country which can last till the first quarter of next year.”

He said the scarcity coming at the time Christians in the country are preparing to join their counterparts all over the world to celebrate the birth of Christ (Christmas) smacks off a great sabotage and therefore, appealed to the dealers and tank farm owners not to politicize the fate of Nigerians.

“Christians all over the world and indeed Nigeria, hold the Christmas period dear to their heart consistent with their faith and nobody or group of persons should be seen sabotaging this all important feast,” he cautioned.

He, however, appealed to Christians in the country to remain calm and have faith in God, through the tough times.

Uzodimma also urged the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to carry out thorough investigation into the scarcity with a view to sanctioning the erring dealers.

According to him, since the increase in pump price of fuel in the last two years, there has been steady supply of petrol in the filling stations. He then questioned why the scarcity is coming at a time like this “if not for political reasons and to sabotage the Federal Government”.

“Furthermore, NNPC may consider extending its searchlight on possible sabotage within and outside its management, to fish out those that are bent on derailing the effort of the Federal Government in this regard,” he added.