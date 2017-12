The Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose has sworn in the newly elected local government chairmen.

The swearing in ceremony took place at the Government House pavilion Ado Ekiti, 24 hours after Saturday’s poll, where the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won in all chairmanship and councillorship seats.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the swearing in, he encouraged the chairmen to give their best to the people of their constituents and the state at large.

The governor who also announced the immediate appointment of all the outgoing chairmen as his special advisers in all the local governments, said his administration will continue to promote participatory governance.