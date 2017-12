The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to stop deceiving Nigerians with words of assurances when according to them, the government has failed to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians.

The party said this in a statement signed by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Prince Diran Odeyemi, in reaction to President Buhari’s Christmas message to Nigerians in which he said: “Better days lie ahead of the nation in despite its current challenges”.

According to the PDP, the perennial fuel scarcity created to increase pump price, unemployment rates, economic inflation and series of corruption perpetrated under the present administration are enough evidences that President Buhari has failed woefully.

“In a civilised environment, a score card of failure and evidences of failed promises after 3 years of governance are enough indices to tender a letter of resignation and not words of assurances of a better tomorrow,” PDP declared.

The party also queried the rationale behind spending N1 billion to fight “technically defeated” Boko Haram when the citizens are unemployed, hungry and deprived of a decent living.

“We sympathise with Nigerians and urge them to compare and contrast. A government once reigned here that was ready to take ‘bullet’ to ensure its citizens live in comfort and here is another government with all trappings of medieval king that scourged his subjects with scorpions, tormenting them by creating artificial scarcity of the most important product on which our national life and well-being is built,” the statement read.

The party, however, urged Nigerians to endure the current hardships and advised that like the ‘Boys Scout’, they should ‘be prepared’ to vote the APC out in future elections declaring that “a vote for APC is a waste of PVC”.