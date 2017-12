Suspected herdsmen on Sunday killed two persons and wounded two others in Odonto, a village in Akpa district of Otukpo local council of Benue state.

The Police in said this is a reprisal attack, following a disagreement between the herdsmen and farmers earlier this year on November 30th.

The police spokespersons in Benue State, Moses Yamu confirm to Channels Television that the local police in the area gathered that some youths from the neighbouring town of Utonkon, allegedly aided and guided the herdsmen in the Sunday morning attack.

Since the open grazing prohibition law was effected on November 1st, 2017, violent agitations by herdsmen across the state, have led to the killing of over seven indigenes who tried to ward off herdsmen from their farm in the ongoing harvest season.