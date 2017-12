United States President Donald Trump addressed troops via video conference call on Christmas Eve, Sunday.

During the conversation Trump thanked the members of the military for their service and their families for the sacrifice.

He went on to describe military families as under-appreciated, calling them the “greatest people on earth.”

Trump has said the phrase “Merry Christmas” will be permitted now that he is president, suggesting it was not used by his predecessors.

MSNBC responded to his statements by putting out a video of President Barack Obama repeatedly saying “Merry Christmas” during his tenure.

Reuters