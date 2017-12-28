Bike Accident: APC Prays Yusuf Buhari Recuperates Speedily

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has wished President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, a speedy recovery after he got injured in a motorbike accident.

The goodwill message was contained in a statement issued and signed on Thursday by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi.

READ ALSO: Buhari’s Son, Yusuf, Breaks Limb In Bike Accident

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the first family following injuries sustained by Yusuf, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari in a motorbike accident.

“The APC family is relieved that accident was not fatal. We pray Yusuf makes a speedy and full recovery,” the party said.

Yusuf was involved in a bike accident on Tuesday night around Gwarimpa in Abuja, Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity had said.

He was said to have broken a limb and had an injury to the head as a result, but was in a stable condition after a surgery at a clinic in the nation’s capital.

In the spirit of sportsmanship, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has also joined Nigerians to wish the President’s son a quick recovery.

In a statement issued on Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said it was shocked by the news of Yusuf’s involvement in an accident.

“The PDP, as a family, prays for Yusuf’s speedy recovery to enable him to return to his normal life,” the statement read.

The party also commended the prompt intervention by medics, adding that they value the concern of all well-meaning Nigerians and their prayers for Yusuf and Nigeria’s first family.