FERMA Commences Rehabilitaion Of Imo Roads

The Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) in Imo state has commenced vegetation control and desilting of concrete line drains and hydraulic structures along federal roads in Imo state.

The Federal Road Maintenance engineer in Imo state, Emeka Maduagwu, said the exercise is part of the agency’s plan to continue to maintain federal highways and make it motorable to road users across the country.

He also noted that the agency has employed the services of Youths in communities where the roads are being maintained, in order to allow for speedy completion of the project.

Maduagwu stated that the agency is carrying out so many rehabilitation works which cut across areas such as the Eyiogugu-Mbaise-Ngorokpala Federal High Way, Owerri-Okigwe Road and Owerri-Onitsha road.