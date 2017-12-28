Katsina Governor, Masari Sacks Education Commissioner

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, has relieved the Commissioner of Education in the state, Professor Halimatu Idris, of her appointment with immediate effect.

This was revealed in a statement issued and signed on Thursday by the senior special assistant to the governor on media, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi.

According to the statement, Governor Masari thanked Professor Halimatu for the services she rendered as a commissioner in a “Letter of Appreciation and Disengagement” personally signed by him, and December 21, 2017.

He said her “contributions for the development of the education sector in particular and the government, in general, cannot be over emphasised”.

The governor added that during her term as commissioner, schools were rehabilitated and upgraded while new ones were constructed.

He also said teachers were trained and the atmosphere was made more conducive to learning and teaching in the state.

Masari, however, said Halimatu’s disengagement was due to taking into account the fact that political activities leading to elections would commence early in 2018.

He said: “it has become necessary for the government to bring more active politicians on board so as to fasten activities of governance.”

On behalf of the government and the people of the state, the governor wished Professor Halimatu God’s guidance in her future endeavours.