Shettima Presents N170b ‘Budget Of Resettlement and Empowerment’

Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima on Thursday presented a budget of N170.2 billion to the State House of Assembly.

In the appropriation bill tagged ‘Budget of Resettlement and Empowerment’, education got the highest amount of N27billion in an estimate that allocated 65 per cent for capital projects, leaving recurring with N61.8 billion.

‎Addressing the lawmakers in Maiduguri, Governor Shettima said the budget is to be financed from expected Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of N16,075,548,000.00; allocation of N115,734,194,000.00 from the Federation Account; and Capital Receipt of N38,469,772,000.00.

He explained that the total capital expenditure is N108,408,580,000.00 and the total recurrent expenditure is N61,870,934,000.00.

According to him, the 2018 budget size is less than that of 2017 by N13,560,875,081.00 which represents 7.38%.

On sectoral allocations, Shettima said N12.6 billion was set aside for building infrastructures and management of secondary school education, N10.3 billion for tertiary schools, and N4.4 billion for primary and junior secondary schools through the State’s Universal Basic Education Commission, putting the combined total allocation for education at N27.2 billion.

He said education is trailed by the allocation of N22.6 billion for construction of major roads, drainage, and boosting transportation through the State Ministry of Works and Transport.

Also, N17.7 billion is allocated to healthcare infrastructures, consumables‎ and other related needs, N9.8 billion to complete reconstruction of destroyed communities, rehabilitation and resettlement of victims of Boko Haram insurgency, while N8billion was set aside for agriculture.

Other sectors got different range of allocations that were less than the listed sectors.

“During the 2017 fiscal year, the state government made deliberate efforts to reconstruct or rehabilitate all the major institutional structures and residential buildings in the various local government areas which were wantonly destroyed by the insurgents,” he said.

“I am happy to announce that most of the schools, health centres, and residential houses in some of the local governments destroyed during the insurgency have been reconstructed and services fully restored.

“These local governments include Konduga, Damasak, Dikwa, Askira/Uba, Kaga and Mafa. Also, IDPs from these local governments as well as those from Damboa, Ngala and Monguno, have been safely returned to their homes.

“To ensure that these IDPs are engaged in some economic ventures, the state government, during the period under review has undertaken the training of the youths and women in skills acquisition and also provided them with entrepreneurship kits and farm inputs.

“Building materials have also been distributed to some of the IDPs to rebuild their homes,” Shettima told the lawmakers.

He further highlighted the numerous areas of achievements recorded by his administration in 2017, with specific mention of schools, roads, hospitals and houses constructed in addition to what was achieved in agriculture and humanitarian needs among others.