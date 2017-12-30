Osun Workers Suspend Strike

Workers in Osun state under the aegis of the Joint Negotiation Council have suspended the industrial action which they embarked upon last Wednesday.

The suspension came after the labour unions and the state government entered into a Memorandum of Understanding on the demands of the workers.

Addressing the press after signing the agreement, the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Jacob Adekomi, said the government has approved the payment of full salary for the month of December, 2017 to workers and pensions, all from the last N6.3 bn Paris Club refund received by the government.

According to Adekomi, payment of full salaries and pension will hopefully commence by the second quarter of 2018.

He added that modalities for subsequent payment of salaries and pensions between January 2018 and second quarter of the year would be addressed by the standing committee on apportionment, payment of salaries and critical expenses.

The government, according to Adekomi, has also approved the release of N1bn for bond certificate of public servants who retired on Contributory Pension Scheme.

In effect, the Aregbesola adminstration will be committing N5.8 billion to payment of workers emoluments representing a total of 91% of total receipt from the third tranche of the Paris Club Refund.

Also, the government has lifted the embargo placed on promotions based on nominal condition, confirmation of appointments, advancement, transfer, inter-cadre conversions and yearly increment.

Adekomi commended Governor Rauf Aregbesola for acceding to the workers’ requests in the face of the financial difficulties, just as he called on workers in the state to resume work after new year celebration.

Speaking on behalf of the government, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, lauded the workers for their sacrifice, understanding and perseverance, saying that the workers have been supportive.

Oyetola, who stated that Aregbesola was unhappy with the payment of modulated salary to the workers, reaffirmed the governor’s committment to the welfare of the workers.

This comes less than a week after Governor Aregbesola promised that his administration will ensure that the financial crisis in the state would be over by the end of March 2018.

Read Also: Our Season Of Famine Will Be Over By 2018, Aregbesola Tells Osun Workers