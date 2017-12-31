Gunmen Kidnap Taraba Lawmaker

A member of the Taraba State House of Assembly representing Takum 2 constituency Hon. Hosea Ibi has been kidnapped by unknown individuals.

The incidence occurred on Saturday night at about 8:00 pm in Takum where he was to usher in the new year with his people.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Taraba State Command, Mr David Misal confirmed the development to our correspondent on Sunday.

Misal, who is also an Assistant Superintendent of Police said the Police is making every effort towards rescuing the legislator.

He further revealed that they have Information aimed at tracking the kidnappers could not be disclosed at the moment.

No demand for ransom had been made from any quarter so far, according to him.