Atletico Madrid Loan Vietto To Valencia

Updated January 4, 2018
Atletico Madrid’s players attend a training session at the Wanda Metropolitan Stadium in Madrid on December 31, 2017.
PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP

Valencia on Thursday announced the loan signing of Argentine forward Luciano Vietto from their La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid.

Valencia confirmed that Vietto, 24, would join on a deal until the end of the season with an option to make the move permanent then.

Vietto, who failed to score in 10 games this season for Atletico, had found himself relegated down the pecking order there after Diego Costa’s return to the club from Chelsea.

He played under Valencia coach Marcelino at Villarreal in 2014-15 before moving to the capital on a deal until 2021.

Valencia are currently third in La Liga, two points behind second-placed Atletico and 11 adrift of leaders Barcelona.

AFP



