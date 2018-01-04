Troops Rescue Abducted Chibok Girl

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in Pulka have rescued one of the Chibok girls abducted by Boko Haram terrorists earlier in 2014.

A statement issued by the Deputy Director of Public Relations, Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, said the girl was rescued on Thursday.

“So far, preliminary investigations reveal that the young girl identified as Salomi Pagu is the same as the Chibok girl published on serial 86 of the online list of abducted Chibok girls.

“Currently, the girl who was intercepted in the company of another young girl, Jamila Adams, about 14 years old with a child, are in the safe custody of troops and receiving medical attention,” the statement said.

The rescue comes more than three and half years after the terrorist group abducted over 200 girls from the Government Secondary School in Chibok community of Borno State.

In line with the promises made by the Federal Government to ensure the safe return of the girl, 106 girls have regained their freedom and are already back in school.

In November 2017, President Muhammadu Buhari said his administration was working day and night to secure the release of the remaining girls and other captives in the hands of the terrorists.

The President had made the announcement during a book presentation entitled: ‘Making Steady, Sustainable Progressive for Nigeria’s Peace and Prosperity: A mid-term scorecard on the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration.’

“During the year it was my great pleasure to secure the release of 102 Chibok school girls. We are doing our best quietly and effectively as possible to get the rest released.

“We are working day and night with our international partners to release the remaining girls as soon as possible, as well as women and children still in captivity,” Buhari had said.

Also in the previous year, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had sent a clear warning to those engaging in nefarious activities that acts of abduction would not be condoned in Nigeria.

He told a delegation of Girl Child Rights Advocates during a visit to the Presidential Villa that the return of the girls was of great importance to the Federal Government.