Police Parade Nine Crime Suspects In Ondo

The Ondo State Police command has arrested and paraded nine crime suspects including burglars, murderers and cultists in the state.

The suspects were paraded before newsmen at the Nigeria Police Force B Division station in Oke-Aro area of the city by the Spokesperson of Ondo State Police Command, Femi Joseph.

According to Mr Joseph, one of the suspects, Joy Oyeneyin, was a housemaid who connived with other hoodlums to burgle the house of her 95 year old employer in Akure.

Joy, who spoke to newsmen in the Yoruba language confessed to have committed the offence and pleaded for forgiveness.

She said her inability to cater for her four children pushed her into committing the crime, since her husband had deserted them a long time ago.

The police PRO, however, noted that the suspects will soon be arraigned in court and sounded a note of warning to criminally minded persons to either turn a new leaf or be made to face the wrath of the law if caught.

Arms recovered from the suspects include a double barrel gun, two axes and one matchet.