APC Sets Up Committee On Anambra Election, Prepares For 2019

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up a strategic committee to examine what led to the party’s loss in the 2017 Anambra governorship election.

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) John Oyegun says it has become necessary to examine the party’s performance at the Anambra governorship election in preparation for the 2019 general elections.

Mr. Oyegun made this known at the inauguration of the committee in Abuja.

According to him, the Southeast and Southsouth will be critical for the APC in the elections.

Also at the meeting, the former Ekiti State governor, Mr Niyi Adebayo was inaugurated as the chairman of the committee.