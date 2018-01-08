Colombia Celebrates Colourful Black And White Carnival

The annual and vibrant Black and White carnival, which has its origins in a mix of Andean, Amazonian and Pacific cultural expressions, took place on Saturday (January 6) in the southwestern Colombian city of Pasto.

During the two-day carnival, which UNESCO named a Masterpiece of Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity in 2009, participants dress in black and white as well as colours to symbolise unity and equality while celebrating ethnic and cultural diversity.

On the day of the Whites, artists put together a six-hour parade featuring colourful outfits. On the day of the Blacks, participants are encouraged to paint their faces black to commemorate the liberation of slaves.

A participant said the carnival improves each year, while a tourist said she was blown away by the event. In years past, President Juan Manuel Santos has appeared at the festivities.